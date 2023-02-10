 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

KNR Construct Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 830.21 crore, up 8.34% Y-o-Y

Feb 10, 2023 / 12:26 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for KNR Constructions are:

Net Sales at Rs 830.21 crore in December 2022 up 8.34% from Rs. 766.30 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 161.84 crore in December 2022 up 60.61% from Rs. 100.76 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 161.91 crore in December 2022 down 2.89% from Rs. 166.73 crore in December 2021.

KNR Constructions
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 830.21 847.40 766.30
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 830.21 847.40 766.30
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 336.24 315.41 270.18
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 44.46 46.94 34.25
Depreciation 38.09 36.61 35.82
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 293.48 296.29 302.98
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 117.94 152.15 123.08
Other Income 5.87 7.57 7.83
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 123.82 159.72 130.91
Interest 15.96 8.40 6.35
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 107.86 151.32 124.56
Exceptional Items 137.97 -- 21.40
P/L Before Tax 245.82 151.32 145.95
Tax 83.99 43.76 45.19
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 161.84 107.55 100.76
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 161.84 107.55 100.76
Equity Share Capital 56.25 56.25 56.25
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 5.75 3.82 3.58
Diluted EPS 5.75 3.82 3.58
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 5.75 3.82 3.58
Diluted EPS 5.75 3.82 3.58
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited