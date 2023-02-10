KNR Construct Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 830.21 crore, up 8.34% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 830.21 crore in December 2022 up 8.34% from Rs. 766.30 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 161.84 crore in December 2022 up 60.61% from Rs. 100.76 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 161.91 crore in December 2022 down 2.89% from Rs. 166.73 crore in December 2021.