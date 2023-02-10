English
    KNR Construct Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 830.21 crore, up 8.34% Y-o-Y

    February 10, 2023 / 12:26 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for KNR Constructions are:

    Net Sales at Rs 830.21 crore in December 2022 up 8.34% from Rs. 766.30 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 161.84 crore in December 2022 up 60.61% from Rs. 100.76 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 161.91 crore in December 2022 down 2.89% from Rs. 166.73 crore in December 2021.

    KNR Constructions
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations830.21847.40766.30
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations830.21847.40766.30
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials336.24315.41270.18
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost44.4646.9434.25
    Depreciation38.0936.6135.82
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses293.48296.29302.98
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax117.94152.15123.08
    Other Income5.877.577.83
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax123.82159.72130.91
    Interest15.968.406.35
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax107.86151.32124.56
    Exceptional Items137.97--21.40
    P/L Before Tax245.82151.32145.95
    Tax83.9943.7645.19
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities161.84107.55100.76
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period161.84107.55100.76
    Equity Share Capital56.2556.2556.25
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.753.823.58
    Diluted EPS5.753.823.58
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.753.823.58
    Diluted EPS5.753.823.58
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited