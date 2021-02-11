KNR Construct Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 686.27 crore, up 23.01% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 686.27 crore in December 2020 up 23.01% from Rs. 557.88 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 77.58 crore in December 2020 up 92.94% from Rs. 40.21 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 161.84 crore in December 2020 up 23.2% from Rs. 131.36 crore in December 2019.

KNR Construct EPS has increased to Rs. 5.52 in December 2020 from Rs. 2.86 in December 2019.

KNR Construct shares closed at 216.60 on February 10, 2021 (NSE) and has given 109.42% returns over the last 6 months and 55.57% over the last 12 months.