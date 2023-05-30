English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    KNR Construct Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,245.33 crore, up 13% Y-o-Y

    May 30, 2023 / 01:45 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for KNR Constructions are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1,245.33 crore in March 2023 up 13% from Rs. 1,102.09 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 147.27 crore in March 2023 up 5.83% from Rs. 139.16 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 256.06 crore in March 2023 down 14.27% from Rs. 298.69 crore in March 2022.

    KNR Construct EPS has increased to Rs. 5.24 in March 2023 from Rs. 4.95 in March 2022.

    KNR Construct shares closed at 243.80 on May 29, 2023 (NSE) and has given -6.46% returns over the last 6 months and -0.10% over the last 12 months.

    KNR Constructions
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations1,245.33874.931,102.09
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1,245.33874.931,102.09
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials409.99336.24306.72
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost41.1944.8941.82
    Depreciation48.2446.4847.82
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses548.18297.01474.67
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax197.73150.31231.05
    Other Income10.106.5319.83
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax207.82156.84250.87
    Interest20.5633.3843.31
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax187.27123.46207.56
    Exceptional Items--61.84--
    P/L Before Tax187.27185.31207.56
    Tax45.2477.8967.86
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities142.02107.42139.71
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period142.02107.42139.71
    Minority Interest5.54-2.51-1.54
    Share Of P/L Of Associates-0.290.850.99
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates147.27105.76139.16
    Equity Share Capital56.2556.2556.25
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.243.764.95
    Diluted EPS5.243.764.95
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.243.764.95
    Diluted EPS5.243.764.95
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Tags: #Construction & Contracting - Civil #Earnings First-Cut #KNR Construct #KNR Constructions #Results
    first published: May 30, 2023 01:35 pm