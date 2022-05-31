 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

KNR Construct Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,102.09 crore, up 11.26% Y-o-Y

May 31, 2022 / 11:00 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for KNR Constructions are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,102.09 crore in March 2022 up 11.26% from Rs. 990.52 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 139.16 crore in March 2022 up 32.85% from Rs. 104.75 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 298.69 crore in March 2022 up 28.98% from Rs. 231.58 crore in March 2021.

KNR Construct EPS has increased to Rs. 4.95 in March 2022 from Rs. 3.72 in March 2021.

KNR Construct shares closed at 244.05 on May 30, 2022 (NSE) and has given -13.21% returns over the last 6 months and 11.08% over the last 12 months.

KNR Constructions
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,102.09 854.64 990.52
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1,102.09 854.64 990.52
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 306.72 270.18 332.06
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 41.82 34.40 34.96
Depreciation 47.82 43.31 46.11
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 474.67 410.51 401.84
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 231.05 96.24 175.55
Other Income 19.83 8.82 9.92
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 250.87 105.06 185.47
Interest 43.31 39.15 26.71
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 207.56 65.92 158.76
Exceptional Items -- 21.40 --
P/L Before Tax 207.56 87.31 158.76
Tax 67.86 45.19 71.50
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 139.71 42.12 87.26
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 139.71 42.12 87.26
Minority Interest -1.54 5.54 10.05
Share Of P/L Of Associates 0.99 2.15 7.44
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 139.16 49.81 104.75
Equity Share Capital 56.25 56.25 56.25
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 4.95 1.77 3.72
Diluted EPS 4.95 1.77 3.72
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 4.95 1.77 3.72
Diluted EPS 4.95 1.77 3.72
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Construction & Contracting - Civil #Earnings First-Cut #KNR Construct #KNR Constructions #Results
first published: May 31, 2022 10:52 am
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.