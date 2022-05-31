KNR Construct Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,102.09 crore, up 11.26% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,102.09 crore in March 2022 up 11.26% from Rs. 990.52 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 139.16 crore in March 2022 up 32.85% from Rs. 104.75 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 298.69 crore in March 2022 up 28.98% from Rs. 231.58 crore in March 2021.

KNR Construct EPS has increased to Rs. 4.95 in March 2022 from Rs. 3.72 in March 2021.

KNR Construct shares closed at 244.05 on May 30, 2022 (NSE) and has given -13.21% returns over the last 6 months and 11.08% over the last 12 months.