KNR Construct Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 980.45 crore, up 21.48% Y-o-Y

Aug 12, 2022 / 11:14 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for KNR Constructions are:

Net Sales at Rs 980.45 crore in June 2022 up 21.48% from Rs. 807.09 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 89.61 crore in June 2022 down 20.29% from Rs. 112.43 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 221.37 crore in June 2022 up 6.57% from Rs. 207.72 crore in June 2021.

KNR Construct EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.19 in June 2022 from Rs. 4.00 in June 2021.

KNR Construct shares closed at 266.35 on August 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given -15.71% returns over the last 6 months and -6.05% over the last 12 months.

KNR Constructions
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 980.45 1,102.09 807.09
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 980.45 1,102.09 807.09
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 433.11 306.72 329.24
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 39.80 41.82 33.64
Depreciation 40.97 47.82 34.34
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 296.29 474.67 241.50
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 170.28 231.05 168.38
Other Income 10.12 19.83 5.00
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 180.40 250.87 173.38
Interest 54.53 43.31 30.31
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 125.88 207.56 143.07
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 125.88 207.56 143.07
Tax 33.61 67.86 40.26
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 92.26 139.71 102.81
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 92.26 139.71 102.81
Minority Interest -0.92 -1.54 4.41
Share Of P/L Of Associates -1.73 0.99 5.21
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 89.61 139.16 112.43
Equity Share Capital 56.25 56.25 56.25
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.19 4.95 4.00
Diluted EPS 3.19 4.95 4.00
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.19 4.95 4.00
Diluted EPS 3.19 4.95 4.00
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Aug 12, 2022 11:00 am
