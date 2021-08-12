KNR Construct Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 807.09 crore, up 54.46% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 807.09 crore in June 2021 up 54.46% from Rs. 522.53 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 112.43 crore in June 2021 up 140.83% from Rs. 46.68 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 207.72 crore in June 2021 up 51.54% from Rs. 137.07 crore in June 2020.

KNR Construct EPS has increased to Rs. 4.00 in June 2021 from Rs. 3.32 in June 2020.

KNR Construct shares closed at 285.15 on August 11, 2021 (BSE)