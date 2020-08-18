172@29@17@137!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|earnings|knr-construct-consolidated-june-2020-net-sales-at-rs-522-53-crore-down-1-54-y-o-y-5724241.html!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Watch the Indian manufacturing diaspora on the global center stage and interact with industry stalwarts on 2nd and 3rd September. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Aug 18, 2020 04:54 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

KNR Construct Consolidated June 2020 Net Sales at Rs 522.53 crore, down 1.54% Y-o-Y

 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for KNR Constructions are:

Net Sales at Rs 522.53 crore in June 2020 down 1.54% from Rs. 530.72 crore in June 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 46.68 crore in June 2020 up 8.84% from Rs. 42.89 crore in June 2019.

Close

EBITDA stands at Rs. 137.07 crore in June 2020 up 1.86% from Rs. 134.57 crore in June 2019.

KNR Construct EPS has increased to Rs. 3.32 in June 2020 from Rs. 3.05 in June 2019.

KNR Construct shares closed at 227.35 on August 17, 2020 (NSE) and has given -19.61% returns over the last 6 months and -7.39% over the last 12 months.

KNR Constructions
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Jun'20Mar'20Jun'19
Net Sales/Income from operations522.53730.14530.72
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations522.53730.14530.72
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials189.85220.01185.99
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost28.1431.9027.54
Depreciation48.6069.3554.44
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses174.45290.80201.36
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax81.47118.0961.39
Other Income6.9910.4218.74
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax88.47128.5180.13
Interest29.1835.1523.68
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax59.2993.3556.45
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax59.2993.3556.45
Tax17.3418.7011.18
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities41.9574.6645.26
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period41.9574.6645.26
Minority Interest4.844.49-1.65
Share Of P/L Of Associates-0.105.68-0.72
Net P/L After M.I & Associates46.6884.8242.89
Equity Share Capital28.1228.1228.12
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS3.326.033.05
Diluted EPS3.326.033.05
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS3.326.033.05
Diluted EPS3.326.033.05
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

First Published on Aug 18, 2020 04:44 pm

tags #Construction & Contracting - Civil #Earnings First-Cut #KNR Construct #KNR Constructions #Results

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.