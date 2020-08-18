KNR Construct Consolidated June 2020 Net Sales at Rs 522.53 crore, down 1.54% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 522.53 crore in June 2020 down 1.54% from Rs. 530.72 crore in June 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 46.68 crore in June 2020 up 8.84% from Rs. 42.89 crore in June 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 137.07 crore in June 2020 up 1.86% from Rs. 134.57 crore in June 2019.

KNR Construct EPS has increased to Rs. 3.32 in June 2020 from Rs. 3.05 in June 2019.

KNR Construct shares closed at 227.35 on August 17, 2020 (NSE) and has given -19.61% returns over the last 6 months and -7.39% over the last 12 months.