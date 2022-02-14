KNR Construct Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 854.64 crore, up 16.32% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 854.64 crore in December 2021 up 16.32% from Rs. 734.71 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 49.81 crore in December 2021 down 48.94% from Rs. 97.55 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 148.37 crore in December 2021 down 27.02% from Rs. 203.30 crore in December 2020.

KNR Construct EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.77 in December 2021 from Rs. 6.94 in December 2020.

KNR Construct shares closed at 311.70 on February 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given 4.84% returns over the last 6 months and 42.33% over the last 12 months.