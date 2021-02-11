KNR Construct Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 734.71 crore, up 21.69% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 734.71 crore in December 2020 up 21.69% from Rs. 603.75 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 97.55 crore in December 2020 up 88.02% from Rs. 51.89 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 203.30 crore in December 2020 up 19.49% from Rs. 170.14 crore in December 2019.

KNR Construct EPS has increased to Rs. 6.94 in December 2020 from Rs. 3.69 in December 2019.

KNR Construct shares closed at 216.15 on February 10, 2021 (BSE)