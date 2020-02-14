KNR Construct Consolidated December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 603.75 crore, up 24.78% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 603.75 crore in December 2019 up 24.78% from Rs. 483.85 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 51.89 crore in December 2019 up 2.94% from Rs. 50.40 crore in December 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 170.14 crore in December 2019 up 21.9% from Rs. 139.57 crore in December 2018.

KNR Construct EPS has increased to Rs. 3.69 in December 2019 from Rs. 0.00 in December 2018.

KNR Construct shares closed at 278.40 on February 12, 2020 (NSE) and has given 10.98% returns over the last 6 months and 37.08% over the last 12 months.