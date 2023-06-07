KMG Milk Food Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1.80 crore, down 51.2% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.80 crore in March 2023 down 51.2% from Rs. 3.68 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.17 crore in March 2023 down 63.45% from Rs. 0.47 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.20 crore in March 2023 down 66.1% from Rs. 0.59 crore in March 2022.

KMG Milk Food EPS has increased to Rs. 2.55 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.89 in March 2022.

KMG Milk Food shares closed at 32.55 on May 30, 2023 (BSE)