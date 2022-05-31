KMG Milk Food Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3.68 crore, down 47.08% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3.68 crore in March 2022 down 47.08% from Rs. 6.96 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.47 crore in March 2022 down 54.06% from Rs. 1.02 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.59 crore in March 2022 down 26.25% from Rs. 0.80 crore in March 2021.

KMG Milk Food EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.89 in March 2022 from Rs. 1.93 in March 2021.

KMG Milk Food shares closed at 21.00 on May 13, 2022 (BSE)