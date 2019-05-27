KMG Milk Food Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 0.31 crore, down 18.2% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for KMG Milk Food are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.31 crore in March 2019 down 18.2% from Rs. 0.37 crore in March 2018.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.45 crore in March 2019 up 55.6% from Rs. 1.01 crore in March 2018.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.37 crore in March 2019 up 22.92% from Rs. 0.48 crore in March 2018.
KMG Milk Food shares closed at 24.50 on September 25, 2018 (BSE)
|KMG Milk Food
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'19
|Dec'18
|Mar'18
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.31
|0.01
|0.37
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.31
|0.01
|0.37
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|0.04
|0.02
|0.36
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.31
|--
|-0.15
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.14
|0.08
|0.23
|Depreciation
|--
|0.10
|0.44
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.18
|0.13
|0.46
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.37
|-0.31
|-0.97
|Other Income
|0.00
|--
|0.05
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.37
|-0.31
|-0.92
|Interest
|0.08
|--
|0.01
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.45
|-0.31
|-0.93
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.45
|-0.31
|-0.93
|Tax
|--
|--
|0.08
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.45
|-0.31
|-1.01
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.45
|-0.31
|-1.01
|Equity Share Capital
|5.30
|5.30
|5.30
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|-3.75
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|--
|--
|--
|Diluted EPS
|--
|--
|--
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|--
|--
|--
|Diluted EPS
|--
|--
|--
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited