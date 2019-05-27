KMG Milk Food Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 0.31 crore, down 18.2% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.31 crore in March 2019 down 18.2% from Rs. 0.37 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.45 crore in March 2019 up 55.6% from Rs. 1.01 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.37 crore in March 2019 up 22.92% from Rs. 0.48 crore in March 2018.

KMG Milk Food shares closed at 24.50 on September 25, 2018 (BSE)