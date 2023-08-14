English
    KMG Milk Food Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.22 crore, down 86.33% Y-o-Y

    August 14, 2023 / 08:19 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for KMG Milk Food are:

    Net Sales at Rs 0.22 crore in June 2023 down 86.33% from Rs. 1.59 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.00 crore in June 2023 down 93.02% from Rs. 0.07 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.00 crore in June 2023 down 100% from Rs. 0.07 crore in June 2022.

    KMG Milk Food EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.01 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.13 in June 2022.

    KMG Milk Food shares closed at 40.62 on June 27, 2023 (BSE) and has given 94.35% returns over the last 6 months

    KMG Milk Food
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.221.801.59
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.221.801.59
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials0.224.460.78
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.08-2.430.46
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.11-0.77-0.01
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.160.200.17
    Depreciation--0.08--
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.070.380.14
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.21-0.120.05
    Other Income0.210.230.01
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.000.120.07
    Interest0.000.01--
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.000.110.07
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.000.110.07
    Tax---0.06--
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.000.170.07
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.000.170.07
    Equity Share Capital5.305.305.30
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.012.550.13
    Diluted EPS--2.550.13
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.012.550.13
    Diluted EPS--2.550.13
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Food Processing #KMG Milk Food #Results
    first published: Aug 14, 2023 08:00 pm

