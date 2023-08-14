KMG Milk Food Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.22 crore, down 86.33% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.22 crore in June 2023 down 86.33% from Rs. 1.59 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.00 crore in June 2023 down 93.02% from Rs. 0.07 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.00 crore in June 2023 down 100% from Rs. 0.07 crore in June 2022.

KMG Milk Food EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.01 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.13 in June 2022.

KMG Milk Food shares closed at 40.62 on June 27, 2023 (BSE) and has given 94.35% returns over the last 6 months