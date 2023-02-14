 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
KMG Milk Food Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 5.97 crore, up 133.17% Y-o-Y

Feb 14, 2023 / 12:04 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for KMG Milk Food are:

Net Sales at Rs 5.97 crore in December 2022 up 133.17% from Rs. 2.56 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2022 down 75.61% from Rs. 0.10 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.06 crore in December 2022 down 57.14% from Rs. 0.14 crore in December 2021.

KMG Milk Food
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 5.97 3.94 2.56
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 5.97 3.94 2.56
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 2.82 2.40 1.33
Purchase of Traded Goods 2.50 1.06 --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.22 0.16 0.25
Depreciation 0.04 0.04 0.04
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.38 0.27 0.85
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.00 0.01 0.09
Other Income 0.02 -- 0.01
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.02 0.01 0.10
Interest -- -- --
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 0.02 0.01 0.10
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 0.02 0.01 0.10
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 0.02 0.01 0.10
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 0.02 0.01 0.10
Equity Share Capital 5.30 5.30 5.30
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.47 0.01 0.19
Diluted EPS 0.47 -- 0.19
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.47 0.01 0.19
Diluted EPS 0.47 -- 0.19
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
