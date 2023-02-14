KMG Milk Food Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 5.97 crore, up 133.17% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 5.97 crore in December 2022 up 133.17% from Rs. 2.56 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2022 down 75.61% from Rs. 0.10 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.06 crore in December 2022 down 57.14% from Rs. 0.14 crore in December 2021.