KMG Milk Food Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 5.97 crore, up 133.17% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 5.97 crore in December 2022 up 133.17% from Rs. 2.56 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2022 down 75.61% from Rs. 0.10 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.06 crore in December 2022 down 57.14% from Rs. 0.14 crore in December 2021.

KMG Milk Food EPS has increased to Rs. 0.47 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.19 in December 2021.

KMG Milk Food shares closed at 20.90 on January 16, 2023 (BSE)