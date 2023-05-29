KMC Speciality Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 41.08 crore, up 26.02% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 41.08 crore in March 2023 up 26.02% from Rs. 32.60 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.26 crore in March 2023 up 70.25% from Rs. 4.26 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 12.13 crore in March 2023 up 50.12% from Rs. 8.08 crore in March 2022.

KMC Speciality EPS has increased to Rs. 0.45 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.26 in March 2022.

KMC Speciality shares closed at 60.15 on May 26, 2023 (BSE) and has given -4.90% returns over the last 6 months and 1.86% over the last 12 months.