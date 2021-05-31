MARKET NEWS

KMC Speciality Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 29.93 crore, up 28.83% Y-o-Y

May 31, 2021 / 12:26 PM IST
 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for KMC Speciality Hospitals are:

Net Sales at Rs 29.93 crore in March 2021 up 28.83% from Rs. 23.23 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.29 crore in March 2021 up 87.61% from Rs. 2.82 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.46 crore in March 2021 up 69.84% from Rs. 5.57 crore in March 2020.

KMC Speciality EPS has increased to Rs. 0.32 in March 2021 from Rs. 0.17 in March 2020.

KMC Speciality shares closed at 39.70 on May 28, 2021 (BSE) and has given 76.44% returns over the last 6 months and 164.31% over the last 12 months.

KMC Speciality Hospitals
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Mar'21Dec'20Mar'20
Net Sales/Income from operations29.9328.9823.23
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations29.9328.9823.23
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials0.740.770.33
Purchase of Traded Goods3.823.823.47
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.090.24-0.29
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost4.965.965.46
Depreciation1.781.601.38
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses11.8310.729.16
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax6.895.873.73
Other Income0.790.370.46
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax7.686.244.19
Interest0.290.220.18
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax7.396.024.01
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax7.396.024.01
Tax2.101.841.19
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities5.294.192.82
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period5.294.192.82
Equity Share Capital16.3116.3116.31
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.320.250.17
Diluted EPS0.320.250.17
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.320.250.17
Diluted EPS0.320.250.17
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Hospitals & Medical Services #KMC Speciality #KMC Speciality Hospitals #Results
first published: May 31, 2021 12:22 pm

