KMC Speciality Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 29.93 crore, up 28.83% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 29.93 crore in March 2021 up 28.83% from Rs. 23.23 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.29 crore in March 2021 up 87.61% from Rs. 2.82 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.46 crore in March 2021 up 69.84% from Rs. 5.57 crore in March 2020.

KMC Speciality EPS has increased to Rs. 0.32 in March 2021 from Rs. 0.17 in March 2020.

KMC Speciality shares closed at 39.70 on May 28, 2021 (BSE) and has given 76.44% returns over the last 6 months and 164.31% over the last 12 months.