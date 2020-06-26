KMC Speciality Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 23.23 crore, up 10.69% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 23.23 crore in March 2020 up 10.69% from Rs. 20.99 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.82 crore in March 2020 down 0.35% from Rs. 2.83 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.57 crore in March 2020 down 0.71% from Rs. 5.61 crore in March 2019.

KMC Speciality EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.17 in March 2020 from Rs. 0.17 in March 2019.

KMC Speciality shares closed at 21.90 on June 25, 2020 (BSE) and has given 60.67% returns over the last 6 months and 92.27% over the last 12 months.