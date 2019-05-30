KMC Speciality Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 20.99 crore, up 21.24% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 20.99 crore in March 2019 up 21.24% from Rs. 17.31 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.83 crore in March 2019 up 89.1% from Rs. 1.50 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.61 crore in March 2019 up 70.52% from Rs. 3.29 crore in March 2018.

KMC Speciality EPS has increased to Rs. 0.17 in March 2019 from Rs. 0.09 in March 2018.

KMC Speciality shares closed at 15.08 on May 29, 2019 (BSE) and has given 9.28% returns over the last 6 months and -23.65% over the last 12 months.