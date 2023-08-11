KMC Speciality Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 40.84 crore, up 16.52% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 40.84 crore in June 2023 up 16.52% from Rs. 35.05 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.94 crore in June 2023 up 13.55% from Rs. 6.11 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 11.72 crore in June 2023 up 16.5% from Rs. 10.06 crore in June 2022.

KMC Speciality EPS has increased to Rs. 0.43 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.37 in June 2022.

KMC Speciality shares closed at 75.54 on August 10, 2023 (BSE) and has given 22.43% returns over the last 6 months and 41.06% over the last 12 months.