    KMC Speciality Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 40.84 crore, up 16.52% Y-o-Y

    August 11, 2023 / 03:40 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for KMC Speciality Hospitals are:

    Net Sales at Rs 40.84 crore in June 2023 up 16.52% from Rs. 35.05 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.94 crore in June 2023 up 13.55% from Rs. 6.11 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 11.72 crore in June 2023 up 16.5% from Rs. 10.06 crore in June 2022.

    KMC Speciality EPS has increased to Rs. 0.43 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.37 in June 2022.

    KMC Speciality shares closed at 75.54 on August 10, 2023 (BSE) and has given 22.43% returns over the last 6 months and 41.06% over the last 12 months.

    KMC Speciality Hospitals
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations40.8441.0835.05
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations40.8441.0835.05
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials0.870.750.66
    Purchase of Traded Goods4.855.134.65
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.200.10-0.02
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost9.338.267.26
    Depreciation2.152.091.72
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses15.5215.5713.16
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax7.939.187.63
    Other Income1.640.860.71
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax9.5710.048.34
    Interest0.210.320.15
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax9.369.728.19
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax9.369.728.19
    Tax2.432.462.08
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities6.947.266.11
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period6.947.266.11
    Equity Share Capital16.3116.3116.31
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.430.450.37
    Diluted EPS0.430.450.37
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.430.450.37
    Diluted EPS0.430.450.37
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 11, 2023 03:33 pm

