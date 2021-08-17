KMC Speciality Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 32.29 crore, up 76.46% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 32.29 crore in June 2021 up 76.46% from Rs. 18.30 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.73 crore in June 2021 up 984.47% from Rs. 0.53 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.19 crore in June 2021 up 296.12% from Rs. 2.32 crore in June 2020.

KMC Speciality EPS has increased to Rs. 0.35 in June 2021 from Rs. 0.03 in June 2020.

KMC Speciality shares closed at 43.45 on August 16, 2021 (BSE) and has given 86.88% returns over the last 6 months and 85.68% over the last 12 months.