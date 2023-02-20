KMC Speciality Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 40.02 crore, up 4.33% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 40.02 crore in December 2022 up 4.33% from Rs. 38.36 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.31 crore in December 2022 down 22.03% from Rs. 8.09 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.94 crore in December 2022 down 14.13% from Rs. 12.74 crore in December 2021.