    KMC Speciality Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 40.02 crore, up 4.33% Y-o-Y

    February 20, 2023 / 11:15 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for KMC Speciality Hospitals are:

    Net Sales at Rs 40.02 crore in December 2022 up 4.33% from Rs. 38.36 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.31 crore in December 2022 down 22.03% from Rs. 8.09 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.94 crore in December 2022 down 14.13% from Rs. 12.74 crore in December 2021.

    KMC Speciality EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.39 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.50 in December 2021.

    KMC Speciality shares closed at 60.20 on February 17, 2023 (BSE) and has given 2.91% returns over the last 6 months and -3.68% over the last 12 months.

    KMC Speciality Hospitals
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations40.0239.6038.36
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations40.0239.6038.36
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials0.790.680.82
    Purchase of Traded Goods4.905.724.65
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.12-0.51-0.05
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost7.977.716.96
    Depreciation2.001.831.71
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses16.0915.4513.78
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax8.158.7110.49
    Other Income0.790.770.54
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax8.949.4911.03
    Interest0.190.150.15
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax8.759.3410.88
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax8.759.3410.88
    Tax2.442.322.79
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities6.317.018.09
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period6.317.018.09
    Equity Share Capital16.3116.3116.31
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.390.430.50
    Diluted EPS0.390.430.50
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.390.430.50
    Diluted EPS0.390.430.50
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

