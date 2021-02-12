KMC Speciality Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 28.98 crore, up 8.95% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 28.98 crore in December 2020 up 8.95% from Rs. 26.60 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.19 crore in December 2020 up 41.94% from Rs. 2.95 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.84 crore in December 2020 up 32.66% from Rs. 5.91 crore in December 2019.

KMC Speciality EPS has increased to Rs. 0.25 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.17 in December 2019.

KMC Speciality shares closed at 23.30 on February 11, 2021 (BSE)