KMC Speciality Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 22.96 crore, up 18.51% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 22.96 crore in December 2018 up 18.51% from Rs. 19.38 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.82 crore in December 2018 up 39.94% from Rs. 2.02 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.09 crore in December 2018 up 20.9% from Rs. 4.21 crore in December 2017.

KMC Speciality EPS has increased to Rs. 0.17 in December 2018 from Rs. 0.12 in December 2017.

KMC Speciality shares closed at 10.19 on February 08, 2019 (BSE) and has given -43.55% returns over the last 6 months and -53.79% over the last 12 months.