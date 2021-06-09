MARKET NEWS

KM Sugar Mills Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 63.67 crore, down 69.69% Y-o-Y

June 09, 2021 / 08:34 PM IST
 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for KM Sugar Mills are:

Net Sales at Rs 63.67 crore in March 2021 down 69.69% from Rs. 210.04 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.13 crore in March 2021 down 18.16% from Rs. 7.49 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 14.84 crore in March 2021 down 17.33% from Rs. 17.95 crore in March 2020.

KM Sugar Mills EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.67 in March 2021 from Rs. 0.81 in March 2020.

KM Sugar Mills shares closed at 28.05 on June 08, 2021 (BSE) and has given 137.51% returns over the last 6 months and 247.58% over the last 12 months.

Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Mar'21Dec'20Mar'20
Net Sales/Income from operations63.67123.79210.04
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations63.67123.79210.04
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials265.0992.99229.74
Purchase of Traded Goods0.364.870.69
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-248.27-3.26-66.96
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost4.093.673.85
Depreciation3.883.764.23
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses28.9414.5226.39
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax9.587.2412.10
Other Income1.380.611.62
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax10.967.8513.72
Interest3.721.483.41
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax7.246.3710.31
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax7.246.3710.31
Tax1.112.162.82
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities6.134.217.49
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period6.134.217.49
Equity Share Capital18.4018.4018.40
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.670.460.81
Diluted EPS0.670.460.81
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.670.460.81
Diluted EPS0.670.460.81
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #KM Sugar Mills #Results #sugar
first published: Jun 9, 2021 08:22 pm

