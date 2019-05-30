KM Sugar Mills Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 102.03 crore, down 30.54% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 102.03 crore in March 2019 down 30.54% from Rs. 146.88 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.55 crore in March 2019 up 142.77% from Rs. 3.11 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 17.84 crore in March 2019 up 69.26% from Rs. 10.54 crore in March 2018.

KM Sugar Mills EPS has increased to Rs. 0.82 in March 2019 from Rs. 0.34 in March 2018.

KM Sugar Mills shares closed at 9.00 on May 29, 2019 (NSE) and has given 7.78% returns over the last 6 months and -4.26% over the last 12 months.