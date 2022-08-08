KM Sugar Mills Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 136.99 crore, down 19.63% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 136.99 crore in June 2022 down 19.63% from Rs. 170.45 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.38 crore in June 2022 down 75.82% from Rs. 13.98 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 12.27 crore in June 2022 down 53.65% from Rs. 26.47 crore in June 2021.

KM Sugar Mills EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.37 in June 2022 from Rs. 1.52 in June 2021.

KM Sugar Mills shares closed at 29.15 on August 05, 2022 (NSE) and has given -12.46% returns over the last 6 months and 7.17% over the last 12 months.