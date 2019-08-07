KM Sugar Mills Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 100.86 crore, down 45.35% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 100.86 crore in June 2019 down 45.35% from Rs. 184.55 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.73 crore in June 2019 down 59.13% from Rs. 6.68 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 14.07 crore in June 2019 down 15.04% from Rs. 16.56 crore in June 2018.

KM Sugar Mills EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.30 in June 2019 from Rs. 0.73 in June 2018.

KM Sugar Mills shares closed at 7.05 on August 06, 2019 (NSE) and has given -0.70% returns over the last 6 months and -10.76% over the last 12 months.