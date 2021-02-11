KM Sugar Mills Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 123.79 crore, up 6.65% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 123.79 crore in December 2020 up 6.65% from Rs. 116.07 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.21 crore in December 2020 down 9.66% from Rs. 4.66 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 11.61 crore in December 2020 down 25.34% from Rs. 15.55 crore in December 2019.

KM Sugar Mills EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.46 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.51 in December 2019.

KM Sugar Mills shares closed at 10.75 on February 10, 2021 (NSE)