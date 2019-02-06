KM Sugar Mills Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 48.98 crore, down 52.34% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 48.98 crore in December 2018 down 52.34% from Rs. 102.78 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.89 crore in December 2018 up 30.85% from Rs. 6.03 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.88 crore in December 2018 down 36.49% from Rs. 17.13 crore in December 2017.

KM Sugar Mills EPS has increased to Rs. 0.86 in December 2018 from Rs. 0.66 in December 2017.

KM Sugar Mills shares closed at 7.70 on February 05, 2019 (NSE) and has given -2.53% returns over the last 6 months and -53.33% over the last 12 months.