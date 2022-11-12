 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
KM Sugar Mills Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 159.77 crore, down 20.87% Y-o-Y

Nov 12, 2022 / 05:08 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for KM Sugar Mills are:

Net Sales at Rs 159.77 crore in September 2022 down 20.87% from Rs. 201.90 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.55 crore in September 2022 down 88.28% from Rs. 13.23 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.89 crore in September 2022 down 58.62% from Rs. 23.90 crore in September 2021.

KM Sugar Mills EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.17 in September 2022 from Rs. 1.44 in September 2021.

KM Sugar Mills shares closed at 25.55 on November 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given -20.90% returns over the last 6 months and -5.89% over the last 12 months.

KM Sugar Mills
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 159.77 136.99 201.90
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 159.77 136.99 201.90
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 0.32 36.59 0.32
Purchase of Traded Goods 0.27 0.36 0.30
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 133.02 71.93 162.97
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 3.78 3.46 3.00
Depreciation 3.42 3.62 3.72
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 15.30 14.06 12.18
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 3.66 6.97 19.41
Other Income 2.81 1.68 0.77
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 6.47 8.65 20.18
Interest 4.16 3.93 2.85
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 2.31 4.72 17.33
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 2.31 4.72 17.33
Tax 0.76 1.34 4.10
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 1.55 3.38 13.23
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 1.55 3.38 13.23
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 1.55 3.38 13.23
Equity Share Capital 18.40 18.40 18.40
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.17 0.37 1.44
Diluted EPS 0.17 0.37 1.44
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.17 0.37 1.44
Diluted EPS 0.17 0.37 1.44
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Nov 12, 2022 05:01 pm
