KM Sugar Mills Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 90.57 crore, down 14.45% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 90.57 crore in March 2023 down 14.45% from Rs. 105.87 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.64 crore in March 2023 down 90.64% from Rs. 6.84 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.18 crore in March 2023 down 42.16% from Rs. 15.87 crore in March 2022.

KM Sugar Mills EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.07 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.74 in March 2022.

KM Sugar Mills shares closed at 27.55 on May 30, 2023 (NSE) and has given 4.55% returns over the last 6 months and -10.41% over the last 12 months.