KM Sugar Mills Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 105.87 crore, up 66.28% Y-o-Y

May 31, 2022 / 10:34 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for KM Sugar Mills are:

Net Sales at Rs 105.87 crore in March 2022 up 66.28% from Rs. 63.67 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.84 crore in March 2022 up 11.58% from Rs. 6.13 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 15.87 crore in March 2022 up 6.94% from Rs. 14.84 crore in March 2021.

KM Sugar Mills EPS has increased to Rs. 0.74 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.67 in March 2021.

KM Sugar Mills shares closed at 30.75 on May 30, 2022 (NSE) and has given 30.30% returns over the last 6 months and 68.96% over the last 12 months.

KM Sugar Mills
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 105.87 70.12 63.67
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 105.87 70.12 63.67
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 282.56 107.36 265.09
Purchase of Traded Goods 0.18 0.63 0.36
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -215.95 -70.48 -248.27
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 4.12 3.66 4.09
Depreciation 4.07 3.96 3.88
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 24.47 14.72 28.94
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 6.42 10.27 9.58
Other Income 5.38 2.43 1.38
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 11.80 12.70 10.96
Interest 2.86 1.77 3.72
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 8.94 10.93 7.24
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 8.94 10.93 7.24
Tax 2.10 3.51 1.11
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 6.84 7.42 6.13
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 6.84 7.42 6.13
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 6.84 7.42 6.13
Equity Share Capital 18.40 18.40 18.40
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.74 0.81 0.67
Diluted EPS 0.74 0.81 0.67
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.74 0.81 0.67
Diluted EPS 0.74 0.81 0.67
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 31, 2022 10:30 am
