KM Sugar Mills Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 105.87 crore, up 66.28% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 105.87 crore in March 2022 up 66.28% from Rs. 63.67 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.84 crore in March 2022 up 11.58% from Rs. 6.13 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 15.87 crore in March 2022 up 6.94% from Rs. 14.84 crore in March 2021.

KM Sugar Mills EPS has increased to Rs. 0.74 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.67 in March 2021.

KM Sugar Mills shares closed at 30.75 on May 30, 2022 (NSE) and has given 30.30% returns over the last 6 months and 68.96% over the last 12 months.