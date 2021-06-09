KM Sugar Mills Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 63.67 crore, down 69.69% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 63.67 crore in March 2021 down 69.69% from Rs. 210.04 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.13 crore in March 2021 down 18.16% from Rs. 7.49 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 14.84 crore in March 2021 down 17.28% from Rs. 17.94 crore in March 2020.

KM Sugar Mills EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.67 in March 2021 from Rs. 0.81 in March 2020.

KM Sugar Mills shares closed at 28.05 on June 08, 2021 (NSE) and has given 136.71% returns over the last 6 months and 248.45% over the last 12 months.