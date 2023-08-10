KLRF Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 79.91 crore, up 2.36% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 79.91 crore in June 2023 up 2.36% from Rs. 78.07 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.67 crore in June 2023 down 12.72% from Rs. 3.05 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.93 crore in June 2023 down 11.36% from Rs. 6.69 crore in June 2022.

KLRF EPS has decreased to Rs. 4.81 in June 2023 from Rs. 5.51 in June 2022.

KLRF shares closed at 36.50 on January 28, 2015 (NSE)