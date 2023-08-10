English
    KLRF Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 79.91 crore, up 2.36% Y-o-Y

    August 10, 2023
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Kovilpatti Lakshmi Roller Flour Mills are:

    Net Sales at Rs 79.91 crore in June 2023 up 2.36% from Rs. 78.07 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.67 crore in June 2023 down 12.72% from Rs. 3.05 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.93 crore in June 2023 down 11.36% from Rs. 6.69 crore in June 2022.

    KLRF EPS has decreased to Rs. 4.81 in June 2023 from Rs. 5.51 in June 2022.

    KLRF shares closed at 36.50 on January 28, 2015 (NSE)

    Kovilpatti Lakshmi Roller Flour Mills
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations79.9187.7178.07
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations79.9187.7178.07
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials55.4061.9453.66
    Purchase of Traded Goods1.070.770.19
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.040.670.11
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost3.956.613.50
    Depreciation1.231.211.30
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses13.9014.7014.30
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.401.815.02
    Other Income0.310.290.37
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.702.095.39
    Interest1.011.091.19
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax3.701.004.20
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax3.701.004.20
    Tax1.030.241.15
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities2.670.763.05
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period2.670.763.05
    Equity Share Capital5.545.545.54
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.811.385.51
    Diluted EPS4.811.385.51
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.811.385.51
    Diluted EPS4.811.385.51
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Food Processing #KLRF #Kovilpatti Lakshmi Roller Flour Mills #Results
    first published: Aug 10, 2023 01:44 pm

