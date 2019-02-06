KLRF Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 61.63 crore, up 17.41% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Kovilpatti Lakshmi Roller Flour Mills are:
Net Sales at Rs 61.63 crore in December 2018 up 17.41% from Rs. 52.49 crore in December 2017.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.55 crore in December 2018 down 111.05% from Rs. 0.26 crore in December 2017.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.98 crore in December 2018 down 4.81% from Rs. 2.08 crore in December 2017.
KLRF shares closed at 36.50 on January 28, 2015 (NSE)
|
|Kovilpatti Lakshmi Roller Flour Mills
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'18
|Sep'18
|Dec'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|61.63
|63.90
|52.49
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|61.63
|63.90
|52.49
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|43.45
|45.09
|35.23
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-1.19
|-2.45
|-0.34
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|3.21
|3.32
|3.25
|Depreciation
|1.07
|0.88
|0.84
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|14.21
|15.29
|12.30
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.88
|1.77
|1.21
|Other Income
|0.04
|0.06
|0.03
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.91
|1.83
|1.24
|Interest
|1.68
|1.57
|1.87
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.76
|0.26
|-0.63
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.76
|0.26
|-0.63
|Tax
|-0.21
|0.07
|-0.37
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.55
|0.19
|-0.26
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.55
|0.19
|-0.26
|Equity Share Capital
|5.54
|5.54
|5.02
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.11
|0.34
|-0.52
|Diluted EPS
|-1.11
|0.34
|-0.52
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.11
|0.34
|-0.52
|Diluted EPS
|-1.11
|0.34
|-0.52
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
