KLRF Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 61.63 crore, up 17.41% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 61.63 crore in December 2018 up 17.41% from Rs. 52.49 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.55 crore in December 2018 down 111.05% from Rs. 0.26 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.98 crore in December 2018 down 4.81% from Rs. 2.08 crore in December 2017.

KLRF shares closed at 36.50 on January 28, 2015 (NSE)