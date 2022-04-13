KLK Electrical Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.40 crore, up 88.92% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.40 crore in March 2022 up 88.92% from Rs. 0.21 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.29 crore in March 2022 up 1966.93% from Rs. 0.07 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.36 crore in March 2022 up 2042.86% from Rs. 0.07 crore in March 2021.

KLK Electrical EPS has increased to Rs. 1.49 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.06 in March 2021.

KLK Electrical shares closed at 30.05 on April 11, 2022 (BSE)