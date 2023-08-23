English
    KLG Capital Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.18 crore, down 6.84% Y-o-Y

    August 23, 2023 / 01:18 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for KLG Capital Services are:

    Net Sales at Rs 0.18 crore in June 2023 down 6.84% from Rs. 0.19 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.02 crore in June 2023 down 249.69% from Rs. 0.02 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.02 crore in June 2023 down 200% from Rs. 0.02 crore in June 2022.

    KLG Capital shares closed at 6.40 on August 21, 2023 (BSE) and has given -43.86% returns over the last 6 months

    KLG Capital Services
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.180.180.19
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.180.180.19
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.020.020.01
    Depreciation------
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.200.210.16
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.04-0.050.02
    Other Income0.010.10--
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.020.050.02
    Interest------
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.020.050.02
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.020.050.02
    Tax0.000.000.01
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.020.050.02
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.020.050.02
    Equity Share Capital3.203.203.20
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.070.150.05
    Diluted EPS-0.070.150.05
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.070.150.05
    Diluted EPS-0.070.150.05
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Finance - Investments #KLG Capital #KLG Capital Services #Results
    first published: Aug 23, 2023 01:00 pm

