KLG Capital Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.18 crore, down 4.59% Y-o-Y

Feb 23, 2023 / 10:10 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for KLG Capital Services are:Net Sales at Rs 0.18 crore in December 2022 down 4.59% from Rs. 0.19 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.07 crore in December 2022 down 287.37% from Rs. 0.04 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.07 crore in December 2022 down 275% from Rs. 0.04 crore in December 2021. KLG Capital shares closed at 10.97 on February 20, 2023 (BSE) and has given -9.49% returns over the last 6 months and 10.47% over the last 12 months.
KLG Capital Services
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations0.180.190.19
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations0.180.190.19
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost0.070.010.02
Depreciation------
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses0.190.240.14
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.07-0.060.04
Other Income0.00--0.00
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.07-0.060.04
Interest------
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.07-0.060.04
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax-0.07-0.060.04
Tax---0.01--
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.07-0.050.04
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.07-0.050.04
Equity Share Capital3.203.203.20
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-0.23-0.160.12
Diluted EPS-0.23-0.160.12
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-0.23-0.160.12
Diluted EPS-0.23-0.160.12
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Feb 23, 2023 10:00 am