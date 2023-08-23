KLG Capital Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.18 crore, down 6.84% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.18 crore in June 2023 down 6.84% from Rs. 0.19 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.02 crore in June 2023 down 249.69% from Rs. 0.02 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.02 crore in June 2023 down 200% from Rs. 0.02 crore in June 2022.

KLG Capital shares closed at 6.40 on August 21, 2023 (BSE) and has given -43.86% returns over the last 6 months