KLG Capital Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.18 crore, down 4.59% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.18 crore in December 2022 down 4.59% from Rs. 0.19 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.07 crore in December 2022 down 291.12% from Rs. 0.04 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.07 crore in December 2022 down 275% from Rs. 0.04 crore in December 2021.