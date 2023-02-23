KLG Capital Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.18 crore, down 4.59% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.18 crore in December 2022 down 4.59% from Rs. 0.19 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.07 crore in December 2022 down 291.12% from Rs. 0.04 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.07 crore in December 2022 down 275% from Rs. 0.04 crore in December 2021.

KLG Capital shares closed at 10.97 on February 20, 2023 (BSE) and has given -9.49% returns over the last 6 months and 10.47% over the last 12 months.