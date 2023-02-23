English
    KLG Capital Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.18 crore, down 4.59% Y-o-Y

    February 23, 2023 / 10:14 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for KLG Capital Services are:

    Net Sales at Rs 0.18 crore in December 2022 down 4.59% from Rs. 0.19 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.07 crore in December 2022 down 291.12% from Rs. 0.04 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.07 crore in December 2022 down 275% from Rs. 0.04 crore in December 2021.

    KLG Capital shares closed at 10.97 on February 20, 2023 (BSE) and has given -9.49% returns over the last 6 months and 10.47% over the last 12 months.

    KLG Capital Services
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.180.190.19
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.180.190.19
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.070.010.02
    Depreciation------
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.190.240.14
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.07-0.060.04
    Other Income0.00--0.00
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.07-0.060.04
    Interest------
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.07-0.060.04
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.07-0.060.04
    Tax---0.01--
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.07-0.050.04
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.07-0.050.04
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-0.07-0.050.04
    Equity Share Capital3.203.203.20
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.23-0.160.12
    Diluted EPS-0.23-0.160.12
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.23-0.160.12
    Diluted EPS-0.23-0.160.12
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

