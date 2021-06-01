Kkalpana Ind Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 490.75 crore, up 25.65% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 490.75 crore in March 2021 up 25.65% from Rs. 390.56 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 12.50 crore in March 2021 down 23.2% from Rs. 16.28 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 28.11 crore in March 2021 up 33.79% from Rs. 21.01 crore in March 2020.

Kkalpana Ind EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.33 in March 2021 from Rs. 1.73 in March 2020.

Kkalpana Ind shares closed at 33.95 on May 31, 2021 (BSE)