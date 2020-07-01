Kkalpana Ind Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 390.56 crore, down 28.47% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 390.56 crore in March 2020 down 28.47% from Rs. 546.00 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 16.28 crore in March 2020 up 111.14% from Rs. 7.71 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 21.01 crore in March 2020 down 27.9% from Rs. 29.14 crore in March 2019.

Kkalpana Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 1.73 in March 2020 from Rs. 0.82 in March 2019.

Kkalpana Ind shares closed at 19.99 on June 30, 2020 (BSE) and has given 12.94% returns over the last 6 months and 15.22% over the last 12 months.