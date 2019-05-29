Kkalpana Ind Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 546.00 crore, up 17.49% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 546.00 crore in March 2019 up 17.49% from Rs. 464.73 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.71 crore in March 2019 up 7.62% from Rs. 7.17 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 29.14 crore in March 2019 down 27.37% from Rs. 40.12 crore in March 2018.

Kkalpana Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 0.82 in March 2019 from Rs. 0.76 in March 2018.

Kkalpana Ind shares closed at 20.70 on May 28, 2019 (BSE) and has given -32.46% returns over the last 6 months and -38.30% over the last 12 months.