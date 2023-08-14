Kkalpana Ind Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 14.33 crore, down 86.7% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 14.33 crore in June 2023 down 86.7% from Rs. 107.71 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.07 crore in June 2023 down 75.42% from Rs. 0.30 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.27 crore in June 2023 down 14.34% from Rs. 2.65 crore in June 2022.

Kkalpana Ind EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.01 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.03 in June 2022.

Kkalpana Ind shares closed at 12.20 on August 11, 2023 (BSE) and has given -7.22% returns over the last 6 months and -14.92% over the last 12 months.